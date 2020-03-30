Newt Gingrich on how some parts of the country can end coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday that there is a way to open parts of the country during the coronavirus shutdown that is safe and could help the economy.

“You start somewhere that’s strong and then gradually grow it out,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

Gingrich said that there is a “very strong” hospital system and “relatively low” number of infected people in North and South Dakota.

“You could focus on really tracking down just the people who currently have the disease, isolating them and the rest of the Dakota economy could start back up.” Gingrich noted Utah’s “remarkable” health system to strategize in a similar fashion.

Meanwhile, a field hospital is being erected in New York City’s famed Central Park to help meet the demand of extra hospital beds during the coronavirus outbreak that has ripped through the city.

Mt. Sinai Hospital said in a statement obtained by Fox News that it is partnering with Samaritan’ Purse and other government agencies and will be located in the East Meadow. It will enable doctors to “provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19.”

The hospital is expected to be running by Tuesday, the report said. The makeshift hospital will have 68 beds, Fox5NY.com reported.

Gingrich said that the strict lockdown in New York City isn’t necessary for other parts of the state, such as its upstate region “where there are some counties that have nobody who is infected.”

Gingrich went on to say, “We’re a big country, we need to gradually reopen the country and I think we can do that by growing from the healthiest places back towards the places that are sickest.”

President Trump declared that "the peak in death rate" in the coronavirus pandemic "is likely to hit in two weeks," and said the federal government will be extending its social-distancing guidelines through April 30.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.