Gingrich on 'Faulkner Focus': Liberal mayors now realize the border crisis is an American problem

Texas Gov. Abbott begins bussing migrants to Chicago

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Newt Gingrich: Let's let liberal cities practice being sanctuary cities Video

Newt Gingrich: Let's let liberal cities practice being sanctuary cities

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich applauds Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his response to the massive influx of illegal immigrants into the United States

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich discussed on "The Faulkner Focus" the threat from the Biden administration's immigration policies to the United States and applauded Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his response to the crisis. Gingrich said by bussing migrants north to liberal cities, Abbott is telling Democratic mayors like Eric Adams and Lori Lightfoot to put their sanctuary policies into practice.

TEXAS SENDS BUSES OF MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO FOR FIRST TIME, DROPPED OFF AT TRAIN STATION

NEWT GINGRICH: I think Governor Abbott represents the desperation that you get along the border states. Whether it's Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, or to some extent California, the sheer number of illegal immigrants pouring in, there are well over 2 million so far in the Biden administration. And if you count the ones that they're not catching, maybe as many as 3 million people have poured in and some of them are dangerous. We were just told yesterday that three illegal immigrants apparently are being charged with killing a deputy sheriff in North Carolina. So I think what Abbott's done is pretty clever. He's saying to all of these northern liberal states: You want to be a sanctuary city? Let me ship you a whole bunch of folks so you can practice being a sanctuary. And I think that the liberal mayors all of a sudden find themselves faced with the realization that the problem on the border can't just be a Texas problem. It is an American problem. And I think Governor Abbott is right in trying to communicate that to the whole country.

