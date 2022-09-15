Gina Carano says she was fired for refusing to beat to Hollywood's drum: 'They came after me so hard'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano revealed little known details surrounding her firing from "The Mandalorian" and discussed her latest projects in a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" on Fox Nation.

Carano, who famously played Cara Dune in the Disney+ original series was poised to lead her own show for the platform when she was booted over a series of controversial tweets surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and her refusal to specify her pronouns on Twitter.

She became the target of intense online backlash, but the final straw occurred when the actress compared the dangerous division in American politics to Nazi Germany. That's when her agent, lawyer publicist and employer dropped her without notice. Her career had essentially been "canceled" overnight, she said.

BILL BURR SAYS GINA CARANO'S ‘MANDALORIAN’ FIRING WAS UNFAIR: ‘LIBERALS PROVED HER POINT’

"I was just trying to keep my head down, not cause any problems -- work hard, get the next job, be really excited to be a part of every project, make sure that you do your job to the utmost ability, and keep on inching forward to solidify that career where you can eventually be like, OK, I'm set. I'm ready," Carano told Tucker Carlson in the episode available on Fox Nation today.

"I finally got to star in ‘The Mandalorian' and then the world decided that its brain was going to break."

Carano said she was never particularly active or vocal when it came to politics, but the summer of 2020 raised new questions for her which she began to voice on Twitter.

"Nothing was adding up as we started moving forward," she said. "And I was like, these people are getting completely taken advantage of and not allowed to open up their churches…. those places are closed, but you can go out on the street and spit in a cop's face, and you know, sweat and anger everywhere."

"At that point…I just really stopped buying into it," Carano continued. " And then I started getting really upset."

"I was speaking out about lockdowns, mass vaccinations, and pronouns way before anybody was even saying a word about it. And so I was a little bit ahead," Carano told Carlson. "I'm sure if I would have done that now, it wouldn't have been a big deal. But because I was talking about this when nobody else was talking about it, especially nobody else in my industry…"

In February 2021, Lucasfilm announced that Carano was let go from her part of the "Star Wars" spinoff cast. She told Carlson it was her failure to go along with the Hollywood narrative that ultimately cost her her job.

"I became a fan favorite in 'The Mandalorian,' but they didn't even let me do any interviews once I started becoming controversial, and I wasn't beating to their drum," she recalled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NATION EXCLUSIVE CONTENT

A Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement at the time that Carano's "social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

In the days that followed, Carano was called everything from a White supremacist, and bigot to a racist, she said, describing herself as a victim of the growing cancel culture mentality.

"They came after me so hard, they tried to make an example out of me" she said.

As a former MMA fighter, Carano is no stranger to pain, but her experience over the past year has left her shattered.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've got a broken nose and broken body sometimes, but what I've gone through in Hollywood in the last year has broken my heart way worse than any bones," she said.

Carano said she is now at a point of "healing" and optimistic for what her future holds.

She starred in a Western film developed by The Daily Wire, "Terror on the Prairie," in which she plays Hattie McAllister, a tough-as-rawhide pioneer mother who defends her children from outlaws while her husband ( UFC champion Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone ) is away. The 40-year-old also serves as a producer.

Carano has described the project as "closure" for her.

For more from Carano on her firing, the days that led up to it and how she's been spending her days in the time since, watch the new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" available now on Fox Nation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE ON FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.















