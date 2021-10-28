'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?': Nancy Grace investigates accused Epstein victim groomer in Fox Nation deep-dive

Fox Nation Thursday premiered the third episode of an investigative series into accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, which traces her history through interviews with people who knew the wealthy Maxwell family.

"From a teen girl adolescent to jailhouse inmate; we start … at the beginning with an inside look of an evil and cunning heiress," host Nancy Grace said.

Maxwell, according to the third episode in the series, was her father's favorite but she was not brought up to be "cuddly" or emotional.

Grace interviewed Robert Maxwell's personal photographer, Mike Maloney, who recounted that Maxwell referred to herself as "daddy's girl."

"When I met Ghislaine in 1984, she was about 23. I thought she was a lovely girl. I liked her from the start, and she was very shy and very unassuming and not the harlot that she's been portrayed as," the photographer said. "She asked me if I would take a series of pictures of her in the studio, a fashion shoot because her father ... you know, doted on her … [he] wanted one of the portraits that I took to put on the Lady Ghislaine yachts. He was totally besotted with Ghislaine. She could do no wrong."

Maloney said that Ghislaine's father focused on image, that everything he touched turned to gold. When in fact, his dealings "turned into water," he said. Ghislaine, Maloney continued, modeled her life from these values.

"She took on his mantle, his mannerisms."

The Fox Nation special also focuses on the collapse of the Maxwell empire, when the family was embroiled with accusations of committing fraud. It also raises rumored stories that Ghislaine was involved in the business dealings as she allegedly instructed staff to destroy "everything."

"Ghislaine's life was devasted by the death of her father. Because she had everything that she could ever want," the photographer said.

On Nov. 5, 1991, Maxwell's body was discovered at sea. Foul play was suspected but never confirmed.

Ghislaine is set for trial on Nov. 29 for allegedly grooming victims for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

