Ghislaine Maxwell prosecutors will claim 'there is no Jeffrey Epstein' without her, Miami Herald editor says

Miami Herald senior editor for investigations and enterprise Casey Frank told "The Story" Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell's bail hearing may serve as a preview of her trial on charges that she recruited and trafficked minors for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The attorneys for Ms. Maxwell pointed out that she should be indemnified by the [2007] non-prosecution agreement ... the same agreement that essentially gave Mr. Epstein a pass," Frank explained to host Martha MacCallum.

Maxwell, the 58-year-old British socialite accused of sexually abusing and exploiting young girls alongside Epstein, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty.

The charges include conspiracy and perjury in connection with a multi-state sex trafficking ring involving three unnamed minors between 1994 and 1997. Maxwell's attorneys have tried to distance her case from Epstein's, and argued the risks associated with coronavirus in detention centers along with a $5 million bond should be enough to secure her release.

Frank said the prosecution's case against Maxwell, would claim that "there is no Jeffrey Epstein, there is no sex trafficking ring, none of these things happen without Ghislaine Maxwell.

"She was the boss of the house. She was the chief of staff. She recruited the young girls, she groomed them," he went on. "She made them comfortable with the idea of having sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

"And that is what the two women who are alleged victims said in court today."

