Geraldo Rivera on shootings: 'Blame the people who commit the deeds'

Fox News' correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera voiced his concerns Tuesday against the "transfer of responsibility" after critics of President Trump blamed him for the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio earlier this month.

"The people who commit these deeds have to be held responsible. People have to have the freedom... to speak their mind and to make their points that go on in life," Rivera said Tuesday on "Hannity."

"We can't be, you know, pretending every time someone makes a fiery speech that that's going to now enables someone to go out and commit dreadful acts of violence."

Rivera was reacting to a report that a shooting took place at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Host Sean Hannity brought up Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently saying she didn't regret comparing detention centers to concentration camps and used it as an example of "the left's hypocrisy" by not applying the same standards to liberal lawmakers as theyTrump.

Rivera said that the only people that should be blamed for violent acts are those who commit them.

"I think that transfer of responsibility is a coward's way out. We've got to blame the people who commit the deeds," Rivera said.

Rivera also noted in the segment that he spoke to President Trump Friday and advised him to be careful with his language.

"I spoke to the president and they said you know you're causing a lot of your own troubles with some of the language and tweets and he...didn't respond to my, my point directly but he did say ... 'I appreciate your advice,'" Rivera said.