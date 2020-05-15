Geraldo Rivera: How mainstream media 'sycophants' are revealing their motivations with Flynn coverage

Mainstream media "sycophants" who are going along with "preposterous" answers from former Obama administration officials for the unmasking of ex-Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn are revealing a lot about their motivations, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera argued Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Rivera said that it would be "impossible" for former Vice President Joe Biden and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to ask for the unmasking of a national security investigation of this magnitude and then forget doing so.

LIST OF OFFICIALS WHO SOUGHT TO 'UNMASK' FLYNN RELEASED: BIDEN, COMEY, OBAMA CHIEF OF STAFF AMONG THEM

"It is preposterous. I was watching James Clapper ... on another of the channels and he was asked directly: 'Why did you ask for the unmasking?' He said, ‘You know, I don't know. I don't remember,'" he recalled.

"How do you not remember that?" asked Rivera. "How do you not remember you trying to take down the national security adviser for the incoming president and you forgot what you were doing? I mean, it is so blatantly false to me."

"And to see the sycophants in the media go along with that answer – the ‘I don't know’ answer -- I think really tells a lot about what the motivation of the reporter is, if not of Clapper or Brennan or Comey, et cetera," he stated.

On Thursday, President Trump pressed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham to call former President Barack Obama for testimony about the Flynn case.

However, Graham raised serious concerns about the implications of calling the former president to testify saying he is "greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight."

Graham added that “both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other.”

“However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country," he said.

"Well, I don't think it's particularly good for the country either, the question of what the former president knew and what did he know it," Rivera agreed.

"But, it is when you see the list of people involved. ... It is almost impossible for the outgoing president, Barack Obama, not to be at least somewhat curious. ...There were so many people of the outgoing Obama administration involved, there was like a graduating class party," he told the "Friends" hosts.

"I mean, how could the former president not know?" Rivera concluded.