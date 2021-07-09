Gov. Kemp blasts Kamala Harris' lies about Georgia voting law: 'Truth is on our side'

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp defended his state's election laws after Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million plan to combat Republican legislation on voting requirements. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Kemp called out the administration for targeting state laws as violent crime surges in major cities and a crisis remains at the border.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS ARIZONA VOTER FRAUD PROTECTIONS

GOV. BRIAN KEMP: We have the truth on our side. Now the vice president's lying like the president has been about Georgia's law. We actually add the amount of days that people can vote early on the weekends in the state of Georgia. We've got many more opportunities for people to vote early than President Biden's own state of Delaware and a lot of other states where the Democrats are in control.

They're just not being truthful to people. This is just part of their playbook. Their legislation failed at Congress to have a federal takeover of elections, which is unconstitutional. Now, they had the Department of Justice, where we have violent crime killings in major cities all over the country, a crisis at the border, and the fight they're picking is suing us over our Elections Integrity Act.

And they realize now after the Arizona ruling, that's not going to work. So now they're moving to the Democratic Party at the national level, trying to spend $25 million to cancel us. My message is we're going to stand up and fight. We have the truth on our side. But you need to be aware they are going to try to cancel you. They're going to try to boycott your business, move your ball game, just like they did the All-Star Game in Georgia.

They're going to come after your way of life. This isn't a fight just in Georgia. This is a nationwide fight. It is one worth fighting. And that is what I going to continue to do.

