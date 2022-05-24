Georgia primary election: Gas prices, inflation, opposition to Stacey Abrams motivating voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The economy remains a key focus for Georgia voters as they head to the polls to cast their ballot in one of the most closely-watched primaries nationwide. Governor Brian Kemp faces off against GOP contender David Perdue, battling to become the nominee to run against Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones had "Breakfast with Friends" at Sally Mae's kitchen in Brooklet to chat with constituents on what issues matter to them as they cast their ballot.

Combating crime and beating Stacey Abrams in November were some of the most important issues to constituents, with one voter saying he would vote for Kemp because of what he saw as his competitive edge against Abrams.

"He's beaten Abrams already, and I think he's the only one that can beat her again," one voter told Jones.

"We have got to take our country back," he continued. "Crime is rampant. Democrats are doing nothing about it. Inflation is just sky-high, gas, diesel, [it] affects everything."

Another voter said he was voting for Kemp because of his stance on education.

"My daughter's in education," the voter explained. "I think he's done more for education in Georgia than anybody else. Perdue's a great candidate, but I'm going to go with Kemp… because of her."

He continued by arguing Democrats have "single-handedly destroyed" the economy as inflation and the baby formula shortage continue to run rampant.

Despite some voters split over the Kemp-Perdue race, the economy and energy prices were among the highest on the priority list for Peach State voters.

"I don't drive that often, but gas is out of control," one voter said.

Another voter echoed her sentiment, warning of what is to come in the next few months as prices continue to spike.

"The economy, fuel... groceries, you can tell the difference when you walk in the store, you're pumping gas," another voter said. "It's just way out of control. I think we're going to be in trouble here in a few months."