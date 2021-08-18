Expand / Collapse search
Gen. Keane on 'Faulkner Focus': Biden showing 'callous indifference' to those stranded in Afghanistan

Gen. Jack Keane gives a scathing review of President Biden's failure in Afghanistan

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane sat down with Harris Faulkner on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, and called out President Biden for his role in the collapse of Afghanistan, taking issue with the administration's lack of planning for evacuating Americans and Afghans. 

COLORADO FAMILY TRAPPED IN AFGHANISTAN SAFELY ESCAPES COUNTRY

JACK KEANE: The president frustrates me here. He seems to have something of a callous indifference to what is taking place, not with the American citizens but with the Afghans themselves.  In 1975, maybe there was a prologue to this. Because in 1975 we were concerned about the South Vietnamese. Senator Biden said the United States has no obligation to evacuate 1 or 100,001 South Vietnamese. So said Senator Biden. That may be one of the reasons why we don’t see the forceful commitment to get all of our people out.

