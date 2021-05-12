Gen. Petraeus on Biden's planned pull-out from Afghanistan: 'I fear we are going to regret this decision'

Retired Gen. David Petraeus, who led CENTCOM and was at one point CIA director under President Obama, reacted Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime" to President Biden's plan to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS, RET.: I fear that we are going to look back and regret this decision. What could happen now and what seems beginning to be happening is Taliban further taking control of different territory, some crumbling of the Afghan security forces as we are drawing down our presence.

…

At some point, some of our contractors may feel unsafe. Then the maintenance of the Afghan Air Force, we have given them some very sophisticated helicopters and aircraft that's very important in a vast country with the Hindu Kush Mountains as the spine of the country, air mobility is crucial. Close air support is crucial.

And it's really a psychological question. How long can the Afghan security forces hang tough? They have been doing really a very admirable job over a number of years taking very tough casualties. You cannot say that the Afghans are not fighting and dying for their country. They very much are.

