Gen. Kellogg: It's time to push back on China'

Gen. Keith Kellogg told "America Reports" on Friday that the United States has to push back against China.

GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: I think some of the actions that we need to take right away is instead of having one carrier battle group, the Reagan in Japan with the Seventh Fleet, maybe we ought to do what we did in 2017, 2020, bring more carrier battle groups into the Pacific region, you know, maybe station another battle group in the Seventh Fleet in Japan, because this will be just not a Chinese-U.S. issue.

It's going to become an issue that's going to evolve. Japan is going to evolve. The Philippines is going to evolve. Vietnam is going to be a pretty massive regional issue. But for them to be speaking as stridently they are, we need to push back on them and the president needs to push back, maybe in private, but we need to not fold and say we're not going to go.

