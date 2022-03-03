Gen. Jack Keane: Russia's attack on Ukraine's largest nuclear plant doesn't 'make sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) warned Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop at nothing to take over Ukraine on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

GEN. JACK KEANE: It’s absolute insanity when it comes down to it. I mean, their intent, likely, is they want to take these nuclear power plants so they can shut the power off in the major cities and the rural areas. There are 15 nuclear power plants in Ukraine at four different sites. But to conduct combat operations in and around nuclear power plants with the obvious safety issues that could take place would not only hurt and harm the Ukrainian people, but it would hurt and harm the Russians. It doesn’t make any sense.

They have begun to call up reinforcements … We've got to understand, Putin will pull out all the stops, I mean, all the stops to take this down. He is not going to tolerate the Ukrainians preventing him from occupying these major cities. He will use whatever resources he has to accomplish that so, look for and see if there is going to be a much larger reserve call-up or even general mobilization.

