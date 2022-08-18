Expand / Collapse search
Gen. David Petraeus reveals why Islamic State is a greater terrorist threat than al Qaeda

The former CIA director weighs in on terrorism in Afghanistan

Fox News Staff
The real concern is the Islamic State: Gen. Petraeus Video

The real concern is the Islamic State: Gen. Petraeus

Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus explains the threat that the Islamic State poses compared to al Qaeda on 'Your World.'

Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus explained why the Islamic State is more dangerous than al Qaeda Thursday on "Your World."

KABUL MOSQUE EXPLOSION LEAVES MULTIPLE DEAD, DOZENS INJURED

GEN. PETRAEUS: The real concern actually is not actually al Qaeda. … The real concern, though, is the Islamic State. That is the organization that has carried out horrific attacks - two of them yesterday alone against a mosque and another gathering place, one in Kandahar, one in Kabul - that killed dozens and dozens of both Taliban officials and innocent civilians. They have been carrying out, again, truly barbaric attacks. And the concern really about international extremism coming from Afghanistan, I think is much more connected with the Islamic State now than it is about al Qaeda's senior leadership, though you clearly have to keep an eye on that. And that clearly was done. 

