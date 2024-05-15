Gavin Newsom called 'delusional' after touting California as national model on fighting homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., took heat from conservatives online after promoting California as a "national model" for addressing homelessness for veterans and for those suffering with mental health issues.

In response to Newsom’s press conference where he touted steps the state has taken to address the problem, critics mocked the notion that California could ever be seen as a "national model" considering it has one of the highest homeless populations in the U.S.

"This is the height of delusion," Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., replied to a clip of Newsom’s Tuesday press conference.

Newsom’s presser touted Proposition 1, a ballot measure voted on in March that the governor has said will tackle the state’s homelessness crisis by boosting investments in housing and substance abuse programs.

According to the legislation, more than half of the money taxed from California’s millionaires to provide for mental health services will be used as funds for housing and programs for homeless people with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse problems.

Towards the end of his address, Newsom said, "If there’s any good news – and I’ll close on this officially – the state of California has seen a decline in veteran’s homelessness. We have a national model. What Proposition 1 did is it reinforced that model, provided more resources to advance that model, and we’re very excited to get those dollars to work."

Despite Newsom’s optimism, the state’s overall homeless population continued to rise. It was reported in April that the number is up 6%, compared to last year.

Last year, a study found that the state has around one-third of the entire nation’s homeless population.

What’s more is that the governor is also under fire for not having kept records of how billions of dollars spent on solving the homeless crisis has actually improved things.

Critics brought up California’s reputation of being unable to fix its homeless crisis to undercut the claims Newsom made in his Tuesday speech.

Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., press secretary Jeremy Redfern posted, "California is 12% of the overall US population but has 30% of the homeless. I guess they’re a ‘national model’ for something."

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch wrote, "Running a $45b+ dollar deficit, losing $24b on untracked homeless programs, like I said the other day, this IS the Dem model for the nation. Cut this ad GOP. Do something."

"If he means homeless people are pretty much the only people left in California, then he would be absolutely correct," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote.

RedState.com writer Buzz Patterson replied to Newsom’s clip, posting, "Homelessness is the worst it’s ever been in CA. His ‘model’ doesn’t work."

Patterson’s RedState colleague "Bonchie" added, "He's been in power for two decades and hasn't solved a thing."

"Newsom saying California has a ‘national model’ to combat homelessness is like a drug cartel saying that they have a national model to get everyone off drugs or a pimp saying he has a national model to make [America] more Godly," conservative influencer Robby Starbuck wrote.

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula added, "Gov. Gavin Newsom just said California has a ‘national model’ for homelessness. California has the highest homeless population in the country by far. It’s 75% higher than the next state which is New York. Newsom is delusional."

Newsom's office didn't immediately respond for comment.