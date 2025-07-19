Gabbard claims Obama's goal with Russia narrative was to 'subvert’ the will of the American people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard appeared on "Hannity" Friday night where she asserted that former President Barack Obama's goal with the Russia collusion narrative was to "subvert the American people's will" in the 2016 presidential election.

Gabbard declassified the report on the Obama administration's Russia hoax on Friday, revealing "overwhelming evidence" that demonstrates how, after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the years-long Trump–Russia collusion probe.

She noted to viewers that this is an issue that is "important to every single one of us as Americans," and not just a partisan issue because it has to do with the "integrity and strength of our democratic republic."

"It lays out, these over 100 documents that you're referencing, that I declassified and released, spells out in great detail exactly what happens when you have some of the most powerful people in our country directly leading at the helm, President Obama and his senior-most national security cabinet, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice and others, essentially making a very intentional decision to create this manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence with the objective of subverting the will of the American people," she told Hannity.

The intelligence chief claimed that the goal of Obama and his team was to essentially "not accept the decision of the American people" in 2016, and to use this "manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence" as a means to enact a "years-long coup against President Trump."

Gabbard shared her thoughts on what she believed were the effects the Russia Hoax had on the country and its people.

"The years-long Mueller investigation that cost taxpayers almost $40 million to congressional impeachments, endless smears and attacks against not only President Trump, but his family. He had senior members of his team who were investigated, some arrested and jailed. We had heightened and increased tensions between the United States and Russia. The list goes on and on about the consequences of President Obama and his senior cabinet members politicizing intelligence," she asserted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama representatives for comment on Gabbard's latest accusations against the administration. Fox News Digital previously reached out to Obama, Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Rice, Lynch and McCabe for comment.

The intelligence leader told Hannity that she would be referring the documents to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for further investigation, noting that accountability is "critical" to ensure Americans still have faith in our republic.

"I am referring all of these documents that we have found and uncovered, referring them to the Department of Justice for further investigation. Accountability and action; not just investigation, but action. Accountability has to take place. The American people's ability to have faith and trust in the integrity of our democratic republic is literally what's at stake and therefore the future of our ability to exist as the country that we know it. This accountability is critical to make sure that this never happens again," she stated. "Exposing the truth and naming those who are responsible should drive that accountability that has to take place."

Gabbard also touched on the now-infamous Steele dossier, despite its lack of credibility.

"The Steele dossier was used in this manufactured assessment that President Obama directed to be created along with many other pieces of intelligence that the intelligence community itself, for months leading up to the election, said, ‘This is not credible and should not be used at all,’" the DNI chief claimed.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this article.