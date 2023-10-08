Madonna, Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill lead stars supporting Israel in war against Hamas

The Israel-Hamas war evoked emotional support from Hollywood stars on social media Sunday.

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill wrote that "America stands with Israel," and shared an image of an American flag next to the Israeli flag on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Natalie Portman, who was born in Jerusalem as Natalie Hershlag, wrote that her "heart was shattered for the people of Israel."

"Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes," Portman wrote. "I am in horror at the barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

SARA FOSTER BLASTS THOSE NOT SUPPORTING ISRAEL AMID HAMAS WAR: ‘YOU ARE NOT HUMAN’

Legendary performer Madonna posted a graphic video on Instagram, and wrote that what is "happening in Israel is devastating."

"Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It's un-fathomable," she wrote. "Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Madge added that her "heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

She noted being aware that the war was "the work of Hamas, and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone. Let us pray for everyone."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Officials said at least 1,100 people have died in the Israel-Hamas war which began yesterday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video shared Saturday that Israel is "at war" and called for a massive military response to the Hamas attacks.

Liev Schreiber shared a post from the antisemitism organization Stand With Us, which included an image of the Israeli flag. "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!" Below the post, he wrote, "We stand with the people of Israel and the IDF in their fight against Hamas and other terrorist groups. We hope this war ends as soon as possible, for the sake of peace."

Isla Fisher shared an image of hostages Doron Asher and her daughters, who were reportedly abducted by Hamas in southern Israel. Videos of their kidnapping have circulated across social media.

"There is no excuse for the deliberate killing and kidnapping of innocent civilians anytime anywhere ever," Fisher wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

David Foster's daughter, Erin Foster, told her followers there was "nothing progressive or liberal in being Anti Israel."

"If you think you are on the right side by defending what happened yesterday, you are either deeply uninformed, or you do not believe in human rights," she added. "Hamas does not believe in having a Palestinian state. They want to demolish the state of Israel and the Jewish people. They want to demolish all western cultures. Israel is the only democratic state in the Middle East."

Foster continued, "The only place you can be openly gay, A place where women have independence. Supporting Hamas is not supporting innocent civilians, which there are many. It is supporting a Jihadist terrorist group that celebrates murder in the streets, and does not believe in human rights of any kind. Including yours. What does it look like to you for Palestine to ‘win’? Freedom for Palestinians? That does not EXIST when their government are terrorists who do not believe in freedom."

"The Vampire Diaries" actress Nina Dobrev shared a supportive "Pray for Israel" post on Instagram, while "New Girl" star Max Greenfield wrote of the "unimaginable scene in Israel right now."

He added, "As a Jew, I am with you. As a human being, I am with you."