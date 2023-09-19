Freedom Caucus Republican rails against McCarthy's spending deal as 'extension' of Pelosi, Biden policies

A rebel uprising among some hardline House Republicans is threatening to derail a short-term deal that would extend government funding through the end of October and avert a government shutdown.

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., is among the House GOP members opposing the continuing resolution (CR) stuck late Sunday. He told FOX News Tuesday he is concerned that the spending echoes that from the Democratic side of the aisle.

"I've said for months now that I will not support a continuing resolution that is merely an extension of Nancy Pelosi's spending and Joe Biden's policies that we voted against, that Republicans voted against for the last two years," he said.

"It is time to pass the appropriations bills. We were assured by Kevin McCarthy [that] this Congress is going to be different…"

"FOX & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade pressed Rosendale on the point, referencing Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's comments about the resolution's naysayers, arguing they are prepared to walk away from a measure that could "send a message loudly and clearly" that Republicans are prepared to fund a government that will "actually do its job and secure the border."

Roy went on to caution the opposition by saying they are "walking away from the most important issue that we are dealing with right now…"

Responding to Roy's logic, Rosendale said, "I think the message that we need to send is that Congress needs to do their job. They need to pass the 12 appropriation bills, they need to get the non-defense discretionary spending reduced to $1.47 trillion, which is what Speaker McCarthy agreed he was going to help us to accomplish."

He also shirked off Kilmeade's question asking if the House GOP just needed one more month to fulfill key promises.

"We're seeing the same kind of work ethic come out of Speaker McCarthy that we saw from Speaker Pelosi… and I'm not going to support that."

Other House Republicans, including Reps. Dan Bishop, R-N.C, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Anna Paulina-Luna, R-Fla., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz., are also opposing the bill and took to social media to voice their opposition.

"CR negotiated by Byron Donalds and Dusty Johnson. No policy riders in the CR. So it’s all the policies from last year’s Democrat appropriations, with an 8% cut. Plus the border bill, but no E-Verify. I’m a NO," Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"No CR. Pass the damn approps bills. Roll back the crazy bureaucracy to pre-COVID levels. Now," Bishop said on the site.

A draft copy of the agreement's top lines, obtained by FOX News Digital, did not contain cuts for defense, veterans affairs or disaster relief, but remaining areas covered by Congress’ 12 appropriations bills will be reduced by about 8%

The deal additionally attaches Republicans' border security bill H.R. 2, which excludes a provision mandating E-Verify.

A source told FOX News Digital that the continuing resolution is expected to be voted on Thursday.

