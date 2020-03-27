Free speech documentary ‘No Safe Spaces’ now available in homes

Radio personality Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla's film about free speech, "No Safe Spaces," is now streaming on-demand through Salem Media Group.

"No Safe Spaces" has been widely praised, holding a 99 percent rating from audience members on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which examines the politically correct world of academia driven by the political left, was not previously available to most potential viewers.

"We were only on 200 screens so we knew that many of our fans didn't get a chance to watch the film in theaters and we were working hard to deliver it to home entertainment but it took a lot longer than we anticipated," Carolla told Fox News. "So while we've made a deal for a proper release in the summer, we wanted to say thank you to our fans by making it available for a short window especially during this difficult time when we're all stuck at home."

Prager has called the film, which is available for 60 days, a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming free speech is being trampled on to satisfy a political agenda.

"No Safe Spaces" is the first film that Salem, the Christian-conservative radio and online company, has streamed online. It costs $19.99 to stream the film.

“It's a film that will shed light and give a voice to the countless millions of us that have been shouted down by those that do not agree with us,” Salem Media Group president Dave Santrella told Fox News.

The filmmakers turned to Salem when other services declined the opportunity to carry "No Safe Spaces,” a producer told Fox News.

“Free speech is important and there are many ways it can be blocked, some legal and some illegal,” Prager. Told Fox News. “We're taking our movie straight to the people."

The docudrama opened in Phoenix on Oct. 25 and earned the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen, according to the movie's producers. "No Safe Spaces" raked in an estimated $45,000 on one screen, trailing only Michael Moore's 2007 offering, “Sicko.”

The movie eventually expanded to theaters in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin but did not receive the widespread distribution of other major films.

"No Safe Spaces" features commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members across the political spectrum, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West and Tim Allen.