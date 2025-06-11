'Frasier' star David Hyde Pierce honors Reagan's 'turning point' in Alzheimer's awareness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - Fresh off of his performance at the Tonys, "Frasier" star and Broadway actor David Hyde Pierce emceed a gala to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease in New York City on Monday, a cause close to his heart.

Pierce led the cast of Broadway's "Pirates of Penzance," which was nominated for best revival of a musical, in an entertaining performance at Sunday's Tony Awards. But the theater is only one of Pierce's passions. The actor served as the Master of Ceremonies for the CaringKind Gala to help raise awareness of Alzheimer's on Monday evening at Cipriani restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. Pierce has a personal connection to the cause because his father suffered from dementia and his grandfather battled Alzheimer's.

Ahead of his hosting duties, Pierce tried to dispel some misconceptions about Alzheimer's, as well as offered advice on how loved ones can still make the effort to stay connected to those affected by it.

"I think it's always miraculous, what people sense, and feel, and know, beyond what we can imagine," Pierce told Fox News Digital.

"You know, I'm old enough to have experienced that many times," he continued. "It's a privilege to be with someone making that final transition and in that moment, you just don't know. You have faith and hope that just your presence there is enough. It's just – they may not be able to respond in the way you're used to them responding, but that doesn't mean they're not listening."

Alzheimer's has been portrayed onscreen over the years in movies like "The Notebook" and "The Father," and Pierce said some of these examples have helped those afflicted "feel more seen."

"One thing I've noticed, there are so many wonderful, accurate, compassionate portrayals now, onstage, on film, and it's a tribute to the commitment of the actors, and the writers and directors," he said. "It's also a reflection of how prevalent these diseases are, that more and more people know about them."

CaringKind CEO Eleonora C. Tornatore-Mikesh offered the 2014 film "Still Alice" as another accurate portrayal of Alzheimer's, noting that her foundation even worked with Julianne Moore while she was prepping for the movie. Moore plays a renowned professor who discovers she's been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Tornatore-Mikesh said the impact of the film was far-reaching.

"Definitely pop culture always helps increase concern and awareness," she said.

The late President Ronald Reagan is often credited with helping bring the disease into the American public consciousness. In November 1994, a few years after he left office, he wrote a heartfelt letter to the American people revealing his diagnosis, hoping he would encourage more people to undergo testing and become more informed.

"So now, we feel it is important to share it with you," Reagan wrote in part. "In opening our hearts, we hope this might promote greater awareness of this condition. Perhaps it will encourage a clearer understanding of the individuals and families who are affected by it."

"At the moment, I feel just fine," he added. "I intend to live the remainder of the years God gives me on this earth doing the things I have always done. I will continue to share life’s journey with my beloved Nancy and my family. I plan to enjoy the great outdoors and stay in touch with my friends and supporters."

Pierce praised Reagan and his family for being so candid about his struggles.

"President Reagan speaking publicly about his Alzheimer's was one of many turning points," Pierce said. "And not only President Reagan, but consequently, his daughter Maureen was a tireless fighter and advocate. And I had the great privilege of working by her side. At that time, I was in California too. We went to Washington together and fought for more funding for research. She was a real hero and inspiration to me."

Tornatore-Mikesh also praised Reagan for his work in bringing the disease to the forefront.

"One hundred percent," she said. "Nancy Reagan and Ronald Reagan and their entire family, ‘til this day, are one of the beacon families that have helped raise concern and awareness."

An estimated 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease as of 2023, according to the Alzheimer's Association. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the first-ever blood test to detect Alzheimer’s, announcing its approval of the first in-vitro diagnostic device, Lumipulse.

The method is intended for early Alzheimer’s detection in adult patients over the age of 55 who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease and is considered a breakthrough in patient care.

Reagan concluded his 1994 letter by thanking Americans for allowing him the honor of serving as president.

"I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life," he wrote. "I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead."

