Franklin Graham and family bring the Bible to life with visit to the Holy Land

Evangelist Franklin Graham and his family bring the Bible to life in Fox Nation's "Return to the Holy Land", exploring the early days of Jesus Christ and offering viewers a unique glimpse of the sights and sounds of the country that is home to some of the most significant events in Christianity.

"There's something special about experiencing the Bible in the land of the Bible," Graham says.

The three-part devotional, released on Fox Nation in time for the holidays, features Graham, his wife, and his adult children as they take turns reading the scripture aloud on their cross-country journey, which includes stops at the Sea of Galilee, Jericho, and Jerusalem.

"This is amazing, this is where Jesus was when he touched people's lives and transformed them, and changed them forever," says Graham's daughter-in-law.

The visit "makes me want to dig deeper into the scriptures, and it makes me want to go home and study more," says Graham's wife, Jane Austin.

Graham, who has visited the Holy Land more than 30 times since his youth, guided his family through some of his favorite spots, sharing short biblical anecdotes and rare stories.

"It's interesting to see this place through the eyes of my family, especially those that haven't been here before," he says. "The smell of the spices, the incense, the sound of shopkeepers selling their merchandise to eager tourists passing by. This is Jerusalem's Old City, but this city is so much more than just a tourist attraction."

Graham's son-in-law, Corey Lynch concurred, "The views are just incredible and impressive," he says, but "the Bible comes alive to you, and you can see where Jesus has walked, and where he has taught."

