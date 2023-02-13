FOX Sports’ Super Bowl LVII draws 113 million viewers for six-year high

FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVII drew 113 million average viewers as Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to 38-35 a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The massive average audience comes from preliminary Nielsen Media Research Fast National data with final totals expected on Tuesday. FOX Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVII is set to finish as the largest Super Bowl audience in six years and the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017 on FOX.

FOX attracted the second most-watched non-overtime Super Bowl on record and the second most-watched program in FOX Sports history. A staggering 182.6 million viewers watched all, or part, of Super Bowl LVII between FOX and FOX Deportes.

Super Bowl LVII was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, with an average of seven million streams, according to Adobe Analytics. This marks an 18% gain compared to last year’s game.

The instance-classic game saw Mahomes play through a high-ankle sprain, which he re-aggravated in the second quarter, to help the Chiefs come back from a 10-point deficit, to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles then tied the game when star quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a 2-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion with 5:15 left in the game. Mahomes, known for late-game heroics, got the ball back and scrambled for 26 yards on the bum ankle and get the Chiefs in field-goal range.

On the same drive, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding when it appeared he grabbed the back of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, moving the Chiefs closer a potential victory.

It then appeared the Eagles were going to let the Chiefs score a touchdown in order to get the ball back with enough time to retaliate, but Jerrick McKinnon – after catching a pass from Mahomes – stopped himself just short of the goal line to keep the clock rolling. It was all a part of head coach Andy Reid’s plan and Harrison Butker would deliver the game-winning field goal and deliver the Kansas City Chiefs the third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP – the second of his career. He finished 21-of-27 with 182 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Mahomes also had 44 yards on the ground despite the ankle injury.

Travis Kelce finished with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards.

Viewers also saw a patriotic, country-style rendition of the national anthem by Chris Stapleton and a much-discussed he Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance by Rihanna. The halftime performance drew an average of 118.7 million viewers across platforms, becoming the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show since Katy Perry’s 2015 performance and the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime on record.

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child. The musician levitated above the Super Bowl stage on hanging platforms along with background dancers, opening with "B---h Better Have My Money," and performing other hits including "Only Girl," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," and "Umbrella."

The Barbadian singer closed out the show with "Diamonds."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.