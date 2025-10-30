Fox News' Sean Hannity to host town hall with New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity is heading down the shore with under a week to go until Election Day, as New Jersey's gubernatorial race faces a possible photo finish.

Hannity will moderate a town hall with New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The one-hour event at the Crystal Point Yacht Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, will focus on issues impacting the state and the proposed policies that Ciattarelli would implement, ahead of the showdown with Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner will join Hannity and Ciattarelli to discuss key issues ahead of the critical election. National Correspondent Bryan Llenas will also be on-site providing live updates from the event.

The race in New Jersey — which, along with Virginia, are the only two states to hold gubernatorial contests in the year after a presidential election, giving them outsized national attention — may come down to which party does a better job energizing its voters and turning out their base.

Over 800,000 votes have already been cast in the Garden State race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, with the majority coming through mail-in balloting.

But nearly a quarter of a million people have cast a ballot in early in-person voting, which kicked off on Saturday. That figure already surpasses the turnout in the nine-day early voting period in the last gubernatorial election four years ago.

Ciattarelli was joined on the campaign trail the past two weeks by two top MAGA stars and leading allies of President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy of Ohio and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

Ciattarelli, a one-time certified public accountant who started a medical publishing company before getting into politics and winning election as a state lawmaker, landed Trump's endorsement earlier this year, in the GOP gubernatorial nomination race.

Hannity, who joined Fox News when it launched in 1996, broke a longstanding record previously held by famed talk show host Larry King to become the longest-running primetime cable news host in television history in 2022.

Throughout his career, Hannity has interviewed President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and countless other newsmakers.

