Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Fox News outdraws ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN in ratings for Biden’s State of the Union address

Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier co-anchored Fox News coverage

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt, and Medicare claims Video

Republicans boo Biden on Trump, national debt, and Medicare claims

Republicans attending President Biden's State of the Union address react with boos over claims former President Trump added 25% of the entire national debt and Republicans want to sunset Medicare and Social Security.

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel on Tuesday for coverage of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, as the network finished with the largest audience in all of television for the second-straight year. 

Fox News, with co-anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, averaged 4.6 million total viewers from 9-10:30 p.m. ET to defeat all broadcast and cable networks during the State of the Union address. 

ABC averaged 4.3 million viewers to finish second, while NBC managed 3.7 million and CBS and MSNBC averaged 3.5 million viewers apiece. CNN settled for 2.3 million viewers during Biden’s address as the network’s ratings issues continue. FOX broadcast picked up an additional 1.6 million viewers 

FOX News Channel’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was the highest-rated in all of television for the second consecutive year.

FOX News Channel’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was the highest-rated in all of television for the second consecutive year. (Fox News)

BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: TOP 5 MOMENTS

Fox News also topped cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 793,000 demo viewers compared to 617,000 for CNN and only 479,000 for MSNBC. 

Fox News crushed CNN and MSNBC during the entire primetime window, too, as viewers stuck with the network for pre-address coverage and analysis once Biden wrapped up. FNC averaged 4.3 million total viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET compared to three million for MSNBC and 1.9 million for CNN. 

It was much of the same among the critical demo, as Fox News averaged 729,000 primetime viewers between ages 25-54 according to Nielsen Media Research compared to 490,000 for CNN and 398,000 for MSNBC. 

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel on Tuesday for coverage of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. 

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel on Tuesday for coverage of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. 

BIDEN REPEATEDLY FELL SHORT OF PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Biden's second State of the Union address acted as a soft launch for his 2024 presidential bid, earning cheers from Democrats for his calls to ban "assault weapons" and codify Roe v. Wade and jeers from Republicans on the border and Social Security.

Fox News’ coverage featured Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Larry Kudlow, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie, among others, alongside Baier and MacCallum.

FNC recently finished January as the No. 1 cable news network for the 23rd-straight month. 

Breaking down President Biden's SOTU address: Chad Pergram Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report. 

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 