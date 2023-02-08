Fox News outdraws ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN in ratings for Biden’s State of the Union address

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel on Tuesday for coverage of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, as the network finished with the largest audience in all of television for the second-straight year.

Fox News, with co-anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, averaged 4.6 million total viewers from 9-10:30 p.m. ET to defeat all broadcast and cable networks during the State of the Union address.

ABC averaged 4.3 million viewers to finish second, while NBC managed 3.7 million and CBS and MSNBC averaged 3.5 million viewers apiece. CNN settled for 2.3 million viewers during Biden’s address as the network’s ratings issues continue. FOX broadcast picked up an additional 1.6 million viewers

Fox News also topped cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 793,000 demo viewers compared to 617,000 for CNN and only 479,000 for MSNBC.

Fox News crushed CNN and MSNBC during the entire primetime window, too, as viewers stuck with the network for pre-address coverage and analysis once Biden wrapped up. FNC averaged 4.3 million total viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET compared to three million for MSNBC and 1.9 million for CNN.

It was much of the same among the critical demo, as Fox News averaged 729,000 primetime viewers between ages 25-54 according to Nielsen Media Research compared to 490,000 for CNN and 398,000 for MSNBC.

Biden's second State of the Union address acted as a soft launch for his 2024 presidential bid, earning cheers from Democrats for his calls to ban "assault weapons" and codify Roe v. Wade and jeers from Republicans on the border and Social Security.

Fox News’ coverage featured Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Larry Kudlow, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie, among others, alongside Baier and MacCallum.

FNC recently finished January as the No. 1 cable news network for the 23rd-straight month.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.