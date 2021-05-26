FOX News Media donating $40,000 to veteran and military-focused nonprofits for Proud American series

FOX News Media is recognizing its franchise series Proud American's eighth year by donating $40,000 to veteran and military-focused nonprofits, sending $25,000 to The Navy Seal Foundation and $15,000 to the USO effort to deliver meals to service members supporting COVID-19 vaccine missions.

The Proud American series will recognize United States’ armed forces and those who have served by highlighting American heroism across the organization’s platforms, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX News Audio and FOX News Digital, featuring uplifting and powerful stories of active members of the U.S. military as well as its veterans.

Leading up to and through Memorial Day, FNC will feature Proud American-branded segments throughout the network’s daytime and evening programming, including interviews with veterans, top military officials and military philanthropists. Special coverage will begin on Friday with FOX & Friends’ Janice Dean broadcasting live from the Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum, while Griff Jenkins will co-anchor FOX News Live from the Marine Corps Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday from 12-2 p.m. ET.

PROUD AMERICAN: SEND US YOUR MEMORIAL DAY PHOTOS AND WE'LL TELL YOUR STORY

FNC will also present "Proud American: Tunnel to Towers Special" hosted by veteran and FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Liberty State Park, sponsored by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, whose mission is to honor the sacrifice of 9/11 hero firefighter Stephen Siller.

Additionally, FOX News Audio will present The Proud American Podcast Series, a special five-part podcast series in which veteran and FOX Nation host Johnny Joey Jones will remind listeners of how American freedoms have been padlocked by those who serve, as well as a special edition of Jason in the House with FNC contributor and former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

FOX News Digital will provide curated Proud American content on a dedicated FOXNews.com webpage leading up to Memorial Day.