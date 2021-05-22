Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Proud American: Send us your Memorial Day photos and we'll tell your story

Tell us about your holiday weekend

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Travel tips for Memorial Day Weekend Video

Travel tips for Memorial Day Weekend

Travel heats up as coronavirus restrictions are lifted; Kurt 'The Cyberguy' Knutsson shares his tips on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

With families reuniting and masks being shed, Memorial Day 2021 will look different than last year.

Observed on the last Monday of May, the federal holiday honors the courageous men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. Initially named Decoration Day following the Civil War, the day of commemoration officially became a federal holiday in 1971.

MEMORIAL DAY 2021: ALL ABOUT THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Many Americans recognize the holiday by holding gatherings, attending parades and visiting memorials or gravesites of Americans who perished.

Fox News' America Together wants you to share how you're observing the holiday this year. 

Help us by sending in your photos and stories, and we'll feature the best submissions every day on FoxNews.com.

Staten Island's North Shore celebrates its 100th Memorial Day Parade on May 28, 2018. (Getty Images)

Staten Island's North Shore celebrates its 100th Memorial Day Parade on May 28, 2018. (Getty Images)

By submitting a photo, you grant Fox News Network, LLC and its parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities the worldwide, royalty-free, sublicensable right, but not the obligation, to share, reproduce, distribute, comment on, and otherwise use the photo (and the likeness of any person who appears in the photo) on Fox News or in any other media throughout the universe in perpetuity.  

Biden admin rescinds permit for veterans' decades-long Memorial Day traditionVideo

You also represent and warrant that you took the photo or have permission from the person who did, you are the person who appears in the photo, and/or if other people appear in the photo, then you have the permission from those people to grant the usage rights on their behalf.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

To participate, please send photos and any relevant notes to americatogether@foxnews.com.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

Your Money