Fox News dominates news competitors on YouTube with 410 million video views in January

Fox News continued its dominance on YouTube as the No. 1 news brand on the platform for three consecutive months.

During the month of January, Fox News reached a whopping 410 million video views, marking the network's second-best performance on YouTube ever, according to Emplifi.

Fox News trounced its closest news competitor, NBC News, by a staggering 242 million views, a 145% lead over the Peacock network. It's the largest gap over any other news brand in history.

FOX NEWS POSTS BEST JANUARY IN HISTORY, MARKING 23 YEARS AS NO. 1 CABLE NEWS NETWORK AS CNN AND MSNBC FLOUNDER

Among other news rivals, MSNBC trailed behind with 153 million views on YouTube in January, followed by ABC with 140 million, CNN with 137 million, CBS News with 62 million and The New York Times with 7 million.

Fox News Channel also had its highest-rated January in history, marking 23 consecutive years as the No. 1 network in cable news as CNN and MSNBC continued to struggle.

'THE WILL CAIN SHOW' DEBUTS WITH 3.5 MILLION VIEWERS, MARKING BIGGEST DAYTIME PREMIERE IN FOX NEWS' HISTORY

Fox News aired the top 603 most-watched programs on cable news since Election Day. During January, the network was home to the top 270 cable news telecasts in America.

Fox News Channel averaged 1.9 million total day viewers during January to finish as the most-watched network in all of cable. During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News dominated cable news competitors with an average audience of 2.8 million viewers.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.