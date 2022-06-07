Expand / Collapse search
Fox News dominates cable news as MSNBC has worst week in key demo since 1999

‘The Five’ was the most-watched cable news program with 3.2 million average viewers

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Fox News Channel dominated cable news last week as MSNBC had its smallest audience since 1999 in critical categories.

Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers from May 30 through June 5 to lead all of basic cable as No. 2 HGTV averaged only 562,000 viewers. MSNBC finished third with 556,000 average viewers and CNN settled for 450,000 as the networks failed to top Fox News combined. 

"The Five" finished as the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 3.2 million viewers. 

Fox News also dominated during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging over two million viewers when No. 2 ESPN finished with an average primetime audience of 1.5 million. MSNBC averaged 800,000 to finish ninth and CNN failed to crack the top ten most-watched basic cable networks with a dismal primetime average audience of 603,000. 

MSNBC FLOPS IN MAY: NETWORK HAD SMALLEST MONTHLY AUDIENCE SINCE 1999 AMONG VIEWERS COVETED BY ADVERTISERS

Fox News crushed cable news competition among the key news demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 203,000 while CNN managed only 96,000 and MSNBC settled for only 58,000. 

MSNBC’s Biden-era struggles among the advertiser-coveted demo continued to get worse, as the network had its worst week among demo viewers in total day and primetime since 1999. Animal Plant, Travel Channel, Syfy, Freeform, E1, FXX, BET and TLC are among the 32 basic cable networks to outperform MSNBC in the critical category last week among total day viewers. 

It was even worse for MSNBC during primetime, when the network finished No. 43 among the demo with only 71,000 average viewers in the critical category compared to 290,000 for Fox News. IFC TV, HLN, BBC America, VH1 and Nick-At-Nite were among the plethora of networks to beat MSNBC among the primetime demo. 

"Special Report with Bret Baier" was among the most popular cable news programs last week. 

"Special Report with Bret Baier" was among the most popular cable news programs last week. 

MSNBC'S SYMONE SANDERS DEBUTS TO ROUGH RATINGS AS FELLOW BIDEN ALUM JEN PSAKI GETS SET TO JOIN

"The Five" also finished as the most-watched cable news show among the key demo, averaging 469,000 viewers between ages 25-54. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" finished second in both categories as "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity" and "Special Report with Bret Baier" joined "The Five" and "Tucker" among the top five as Fox News had 93 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week. 

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.2 million and has now topped MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" and CNN’s "New Fay" for 63-straight weeks. 

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.2 million and has now topped MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and CNN's "New Fay" for 63-straight weeks.

"FOX & Friends Weekend" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish as the most-popular show on Saturday and Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.6 million viewers to win the Sunday crown. 

MSNBC ENDURING MADDOW ABSENCES, PSAKI ETHICS DRAMA AS IT SEEKS IDENTITY IN BIDEN ERA

FOX Business outdrew CNBC among business day viewers for the third consecutive week.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 