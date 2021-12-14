Fox News website goes nine straight months leading in multiplatform minutes, dominates in multiplatform views

Fox News' website continued its winning streak, topping competitors in total multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in November 2021.

Last month, FoxNews.com reached over 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes and nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views, according to Comscore. November marked the ninth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform minutes and its fifth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform views.

FOX NEWS OUTDRAWS CNN, MSNBC COMBINED FOR 17TH STRAIGHT WEEK

In comparison, CNN.com only reached 2.3 billion multiplatform minutes and 1.56 billion multiplatform views.

The news-heavy month included the stunning Virginia gubernatorial victory of Republican Glenn Youngkin, the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials, the Waukesha parade attack, the Justice Department whistleblower sounding the alarm of the "threat tag" targeting angered parents at school board meetings, the Durham probe indictment of Steele dossier sub-source Igor Danchenko, growing inflation concerns, ongoing Capitol Hill drama over the passing of President Biden's multitrillion-dollar spending bill, and the downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Fox News maintained its status as the most engaged news brand on social media for the 87th consecutive month, driving 59 million total social interactions. Fox News was the top performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions with over 26.9 million Facebook interactions (up 35% vs October) and over 30 million on Instagram (up 11% vs. October), according to Socialbakers.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL DOMINATES CNN IN TOTAL MULTIPLATFORM MINUTES, VIEWS IN OCTOBER 2021

Fox News also finished the month as best among news competitors with YouTube video views, nabbing over 301 million, up 33% year over year.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com saw 139 million multiplatform views and 219 million multiplatform minutes in November. For the 14th month in a row, the business network surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes. FOXBusiness.com also surpassed CNN Business and Bloomberg.com for the fifth consecutive month in multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital previously dominated the third quarter, accumulating over 5.2 billion multiplatform views and 10.6 billion multiplatform total minutes, while CNN finished with 4.4 billion views and 7.3 billion minutes during the news-heavy quarter. It was the second straight quarter that Fox News Digital topped all other news brands in the news competitive set, as Americans seek news and analysis on everything from President Biden to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Fox News Digital also finished ahead of news and media organizations including CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, HuffPost, Reuters, and USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.