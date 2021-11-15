Fox News Digital dominates CNN in total multiplatform minutes, views in October 2021

Americans continue to turn to Fox News Digital for news and analysis, finishing October 2021 at No. 1 in key metrics and surpassing major digital platforms like CNN.com.

Fox News reached over 1.8 billion multiplatform views and over 3.3 billion multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. This exceeds CNN's 1.4 billion multiplatform views and 2.3 billion multiplatform minutes.

The news-heavy month featured Fox News Digital reporters in the ground in Florida when the remains of deceased fugitive Brian Laundrie were found, key coverage leading up to the critical Virginia gubernatorial election, in-depth analysis of President Biden and the latest news regarding COVID-19. Fox News Digital has now surpassed CNN.com in multiplatform minutes for eight-consecutive months and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL DOMINATES CNN, WAPO, NYT IN MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS, MINUTES DURING NEWS-PACKED THIRD QUARTER

Fox News dominated at the top spot in multiplatform views for six consecutive months, delivering more than 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. The Fox News mobile app additionally drove close to 7.2 million unique visitors October, beating out CNN in the category for the sixth-straight month.

For the 86th consecutive month, Fox News continued as the most engaged news brand on social media, driving 49 million total social interactions between Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fox News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 19 million Facebook interactions and over 27 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers.

Fox News also finished the month as number one among news competitors with YouTube video views, with over 319.8 million, up 37% year over year, delivering the network’s second-highest month in history in YouTube video views.

FOX NEWS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS SINCE RUPERT MURDOCH’S VISION DEBUTED ON AIR

FOXBusiness.com saw increases month-over-month, delivering 167 million multiplatform views in October, 253 million multiplatform minutes and 28 million multiplatform unique visitors, all double-digit gains from September. For the 13th month in a row, Fox Business surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital previously dominated the third quarter, accumulating over 5.2 billion multiplatform views and 10.6 billion multiplatform total minutes, while CNN finished with 4.4 billion views and 7.3 billion minutes during the news-heavy quarter. It was the second straight quarter that Fox News Digital topped all other news brands in the news competitive set as Americans seek news and analysis on everything from President Biden to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Fox News Digital also finished ahead of news and media organizations including CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, HuffPost, Reuters, and USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The third quarter also featured the chaotic pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, the 20-year mark since September 11, 2001, the disappearance and discovery of deceased blogger Gabby Petito , the hunt for Laundrie and a series of public relations nightmares related to tech giant Facebook, among many other significant news stories.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.