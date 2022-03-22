Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership combined for 32nd straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel was the most-watched network among all of basic cable last week as Americans tuned in for the latest news and analysis on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, coronavirus and all-things politics during a jam-packed news week.

Fox News Channel was the only basic cable offering to surpass the one-million viewer plateau, averaging 1.7 million from March 14-20 while CNN averaged 771,000 and MSNBC averaged 683,000 viewers. It was the 32nd straight week that Fox News outdrew CNN and MSNBC combined in the category, and FNC finished with 97 of the 100 most-watched cable news telecasts in the process.

BABYLON BEE CEO WON’T HELP TWITTER ‘ERADICATE OBJECTIVE TRUTH’ BY DELETING SATIRICAL RACHEL LEVINE MESSAGE

Fox News averaged 2.6 million total viewers between the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. to thump NCAA Tournament-heavy TBS’ average of 1.8 million viewers. TNT, TruTV and HGTV rounded out the top five while MSNBC averaged 1.1 million to settle for sixth place.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched cable news offering of the week, averaging 3.5 million viewers. "Tucker" also finished atop the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 362,000 viewers among the key group. "The Five" finished second in both categories, followed by "Hannity" "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"Gutfeld!" averaged 2.1 million viewers to have its second-best week ever, topping even ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"FOX & Friends" continued its dominance, averaging 1.4 million viewers to beat cable news morning competition for the 52nd straight week, as CNN’s long-struggling "New Day" averaged only 568,000 and MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" settled for an average audience of 842,000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"CAVUTO Live" averaged 1.9 million viewers to finish as Saturday’s most-popular cable news program, while "Life, Liberty and Levin" averaged two million to finish No. 1 on Sunday.