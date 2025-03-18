Fox News Channel tops ABC, NBC primetime viewership while dominating cable news

Fox News Channel had a larger audience than ABC and NBC during primetime last week and continued to significantly outperform cable news competitors across the board.

Fox News averaged 3 million viewers during the week of March 10-16 compared to Disney-owned ABC’s 2.8 million and NBC’s 2.6 million average viewers. A cable channel such as Fox News outdrawing major broadcast networks is momentous as it's available in fewer homes across America and a cable subscription is required.

While Fox News topped free TV offerings on ABC and NBC, it also completely dominated cable peers. Fox News’ primetime audience of 3 million doubled No. 2 ESPN’s 1.5 million average viewership while beating MSNBC and CNN combined.

When it comes to total day viewership, Fox News also finished No. 1 in cable with 1.8 million total day viewers. ESPN finished second with 740,000, followed by MSNBC’s 635,000 and CNN’s 420,000.

Fox News has now aired the top 827 cable news telecasts since Election Day.

Fox News also topped cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, averaging 361,000 demo viewers during primetime compared to 115,000 for CNN and 99,000 for MSNBC.

It was much of the same among total day viewers, as Fox News averaged 234,000 demo viewers compared to 72,000 for CNN and a dismal 54,000 for MSNBC, which has struggled in the key metric.

FX, ESPN 2, Food Network, TNT, ID Discovery, HGTV and Comedy Central were among the 12 basic cable offerings to draw more of the viewers most sought-after by advertisers than MSNBC.

"The Five," with Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro and rotating co-hosts Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., averaged 4.1 million viewers to lead all of cable news. The program continues to make history and has now surpassed the 4-million viewer plateau for 17 consecutive weeks and outdrew "CBS Evening News" in the process.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" averaged 4 million total viewers and topped cable news with 478,000 in the key demo.

"The Will Cain Show," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "Hannity" and "FOX News @ Night" all had strong weeks, too, while "Gutfeld!" outdrew CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

A variety of Fox News’ daytime offerings also topped broadcast competition, as Harris Faulkner’s "The Faulkner Focus," "America Reports" with John Roberts and Sandra Smith, Martha MacCallum’s "The Story," and "America’s Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino all outdrew "CBS Mornings," NBC’s "Today Third Hour," NBC’s "Today with Jenna & Friends" and "NBC News Daily."

Data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.