Fox News Channel to host Trump, DeSantis and Haley for town halls ahead of critical Iowa caucuses

It’s a big week of town hall events on Fox News Channel.

Former President Trump and presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will each have a special event co-moderated by "Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum ahead of the critical Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

Haley will join Baier and MacCallum on Monday at 6 p.m. ET, with DeSantis’ town hall set for Tuesday in the same timeslot. Both candidates will take questions in front of a live audience in Iowa with a focus on women’s issues.

Trump takes the stage on Wednesday for a live town hall from Iowa at 9 p.m. ET, also co-moderated by Baier and MacCallum. The Trump town hall will focus on the leading issues facing voters in the Hawkeye State and across the nation.

Trump sat down with Baier last June, where the former president opened up about everything from his handling of classified documents, to his former Cabinet members who oppose his return to the White House, to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Wednesday’s event will be the first time Trump will sit with Baier and MacCallum jointly since May 2020.

In the latest polls in Iowa, Trump stands at or above 50% support, miles ahead of DeSantis and Haley, who are battling for a distant second place. But Trump, who skipped out on the first four GOP presidential primary debates and who until recently kept a light schedule on the campaign trail in Iowa and the early voting states, isn't sitting back on his large lead.

"The poll numbers are scary because we’re leading by so much," Trump told supporters at a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, just before Christmas.

"We can put this to bed after Iowa. We’ve got to be sure that we put this thing away. … You gotta show up. Even if you think we’re going to win by a lot. You gotta show up.

The Trump campaign shifted into higher gear a few weeks ago, training close to 2,000 caucus captains in precincts across the state. Now, Trump, DeSantis and Haley will each get to pitch themselves to voters on Fox News Channel.

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee last year, which averaged 13 million viewers and is the most-watched debate of the 2024 cycle to date.

"Hannity," which usually airs at 9 p.m. ET, will be preempted on the night of the Trump town hall.

Fox News Channel recently finished 2023 as cable television’s most-watched network for the eighth consecutive year.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.