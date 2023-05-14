Fox News Books announces new Joey Jones book 'Unbroken Bonds of Battle'

Fox News Media’s publishing imprint Fox News Books announced that its seventh title "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" by Johnny "Joey" Jones will be released on Tuesday, June 27.

The FOX Nation host and combat veteran’s book is described as a patriotic tribute to the bonds of community and faith through Jones’ experiences in service.

"For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story.’ However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own," Jones said about his book announcement.

JOHNNY ‘JOEY’ JONES: THANK YOU FOR BEING A COUNTRY WORTH FIGHTING FOR

He continued, "It’s fitting that my first book is a telling of their stories, how they’ve affected my life and how their experience in serving this country shows the need for bonds on and beyond the battlefield. Unbroken Bonds is a book for, by and about patriotic Americans and what it truly means to be your brothers’ keeper."

The book marks the second installment of the Modern Warriors franchise following "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes" written by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth. Hegseth’s book went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Like the previous Modern Warriors book, "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" spotlights "those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms and the people of the United States of America."

"Featuring unfiltered and authentic conversations from across all branches of the military, Jones honors the true American heroes that not only defend this great nation, but protect their fellow warriors. With powerful lessons woven throughout these personal oral histories, along with a scrapbook of candid photos and an exploration of life, loss and even hunting, ‘Unbroken Bonds of Battle’ will serve as a patriotic tribute to the tightknit community bonds built upon of faith, family and service," a press release for the book stated.

JOHNNY ‘JOEY’ JONES MARKS 12TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS ‘ALIVE DAY,’ HONORS FELLOW SERVICEMEN WHO HAVE SACRIFICED

Fox News Books has currently sold more than two million copies of its books with each title reaching the New York Times bestsellers list among several other national lists. In particular, the biblical "Speak" series written by "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream sold more than one million copies since its first release in March 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones has worked as a Fox News contributor since 2019, providing military and political analysis for Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network (FBN), Fox News Audio and Fox Nation. He has hosted multiple shows on Fox Nation and served as a substitute host across other daytime and primetime programming.