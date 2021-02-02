Fox News celebrates 19 straight years as most-watched cable news network

Fox News Channel has been the most-watched cable news network for 19 straight years among both total day and primetime viewership.

The historic streak that began in January 2002 includes both the total-viewers crown and the key demographic of adults age 25-54, as Fox News has been atop both categories for nearly two decades.

"We are extremely proud that viewers have consistently tuned in to our slate of original programming for nearly two decades, choosing Fox News as their go-to destination for not only breaking news coverage, but insightful analysis from a diversity of viewpoints," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Fox News extended the streak by averaging 1.8 million viewers from January 2020 to date, compared to 1.27 million for MSNBC and 1.2 million for CNN. Among the demo, Fox News averaged 335,000 compared to 329,000 for CNN and only 209,000 for MSNBC.

Viewers flocked to Fox News during a jam-packed news year for the latest information on everything from coronavirus to the presidential election. Fox News averaged a whopping 3.5 million primetime viewers for the year, compared to 2.2 million for MSNBC and only 1.9 million for CNN.

Fox News has also continued its streak of the most-watched network during the weeknight primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., outdrawing even broadcast networks in total viewers from Memorial Day 2020 to date.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.