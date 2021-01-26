Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Rupert Murdoch condemns 'awful woke orthodoxy' attempting to suppress free speech

'For those of us in media, there is a real challenge to confront,' Murdoch said

Brian Flood
Brian Flood | Fox News
Rupert Murdoch comments on cancel culture while accepting Australia Day Foundation award

Fox Corporation co-chairman and News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch condemned cancel culture as "awful woke orthodoxy" suppressing free speech around the globe.

Murdoch made the remarks when accepting a lifetime achievement award from the Australia Day Foundation. He began by noting that his career is far from over, before slamming a "wave of censorship" plaguing the media industry.

"A lifetime achievement award does have an air of finality, almost of closure, but I can assure you that there are many goals still to come, and challenges to overcome. Well, I’m far from done," Murdoch said, noting his journey that "began in a smoke-filled Adelaide newsroom" remained in motion.

Fox Corporation co-chairman and News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch spoke out on the "awful woke orthodoxy" suppressing free speech.

"For those of us in media, there is a real challenge to confront a wave of censorship that seeks to silence conversation, to stifle debate and ultimately stop individuals and societies from realizing their potential," Murdoch continued.

"This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media, is a straitjacket on sensibility. Too many people have fought too hard, in too many places, for freedom of speech to be suppressed by this awful woke orthodoxy," he said.

He encouraged young people to "have the confidence to follow opportunity, be ambitious, to be curious." He advised them never to be self-satisfied or smug, saying they weren't "ingredients for professional success."

Murdoch wrapped up the two-minute acceptance speech by acknowledging his family and homeland.  

"None of us travel this journey alone. Whatever I have achieved would simply not have been possible without the love of my family. They’ve been a constant for me," Murdoch said, "as has my absolutely undying love for Australia."

According to its website, the Australia Day Foundation is a nonprofit organization designed to unite the leading figures of the Australian community living in the United Kingdom.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.