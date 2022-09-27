Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview.

Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came up during a conversation on Monday between Fox News Digital and Osbourne about the media industry, and she lambasted the liberal CNN star.

Osbourne was terminated from her role as a co-host of CBS's daytime talk show "The Talk" last year when she defended Piers Morgan amid accusations that he was racist for comments critical of Meghan Markle. Lemon covered the ordeal on his primetime show and said he was "enraged" by Osbourne telling co-host Sheryl Underwood not to cry during a heated conversation. Lemon then brought on far-left former ESPN host Jemele Hill, who said "Osbourne had a full-on temper tantrum" while the duo lectured her on race.

"He turned against me. He never called for a quote. He never called for his statement, and he turned against me. And I was a big fan of his," Osbourne said.

"He used to do the New Year's Eve show, and he would get drunk and he'd be in clubs, and I thought he was a hoot. I really did," Osbourne continued. "But, I just thought, ‘How ignorant of you not to ask the other side,’ because that's your job. That's what you're meant to do. So, I thought, ‘I’m not watching you on New Year’s Eve again.’"

When reached by Fox News Digital, CNN pointed out that Lemon did read Osbourne’s public apology on air.

Lemon isn’t the only liberal television host that has irked Osbourne over the years.

Osbourne’s old show, CBS’ "The Talk," is considered a knock-off of ABC News’ The View," so she was asked if she paid attention to what was going on at the competing daytime gabfest. Osbourne said she watched "The View" in her dressing room every day during her time at CBS’ "The Talk," noting that she really enjoys Whoopi Goldberg and "loves" Sara Haines.

However, Osbourne is not a fan of Behar, and it all stems back to a personal insult that the wife of rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne will never forget.

"I met [Joy] once at a social function and she picked up my hand and looked at my wedding ring and said, ‘Oh, my God that’s gaudy,’" Osbourne said.

Barbera Walters, the famed journalist who created "The View" and was friendly with Osbourne, was standing right there and made a comment to Behar, Osbourne said.

"I wanted to say, ‘Jealous,’ but I didn’t, I held it back," Osbourne said, dragging out the word jealous for emphasis. "I just think that she’s a bit cray-cray."

Osbourne said she was never approached by "The View" when it had open seats before Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro were hired earlier this year, but didn’t sound particularly interested in the notion.

"Can you imagine me on ‘The View?’ I’d be like, ‘You shut up, you shut up,’" she said before paying the show a compliment.

"I wish we had their numbers," she said of the show’s ratings.

Osbourne’s new Fox Nation program also dives into her shocking 2021 exit from CBS, an experience the family’s matriarch says helped her understand why so many Americans don’t trust the media.

"I wouldn’t trust CBS as far as I could throw them," Osbourne said.

In the four-part special on Fox Nation, "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back," the wife of Ozzy Osbourne slams the cancel culture mentality that made her reluctant to return to the spotlight after her dramatic departure from CBS’ daytime talk show. The series also touches on a variety of other aspects of her fascinating life.

"People think that this documentary is just about cancel culture. It's of course, there is that in there. But it's also about my life and how I started off in the industry, and my father was in the industry and I kind of feel I've lived about three lives. So it's interesting for people who don't know much about me," Osbourne said.

"To Hell and Back" hit Fox Nation on Monday.