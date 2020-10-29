Fox Nation to present second annual Patriot Awards to honor American heroes

Fox Nation will virtually host its second annual Patriot Awards as the on-demand, subscription-based streaming service approaches its two-year anniversary.

The highly anticipated red carpet event, hosted by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and military veteran Pete Hegseth, will showcase and award America’s heroes who have shown steadfast dedication to their country.

FOX FANS FLOOD TO ST PETE FOR 2019 PATRIOT AWARDS HONORING EVERYDAY AMERICANS

Dubbed the "Golden Globes of conservative media" in 2019, the event will once again feature Fox News and Fox Nation's top personalities including primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham; "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade & Steve Doocy; "The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino; "Moms" host Rachel Campos-Duffy; "PARK’D" host Abby Hornacek; and The Pursuit’s John Rich, as well as FNC contributors Johnny Joey Jones, Dan Bongino, Tammy Bruce and Tomi Lahren.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories including: The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

Additionally, musical acts including the presentation of the national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A” will be performed by country music stars Lee Greenwood, Jessie James Decker, Phil Vassar, Easton Corbin, Tyler Farr, Clint Black, Natalie Grant and duo Thompson Square, among others.

In November 2019, Fox Nation presented its inaugural Patriot Awards ceremony live from the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida where the sold-out event raised over $50,000 dollars for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

Anticipating a large online audience this year, the streaming service pledged to donate $5 to Answer the Call for every new subscription order from November 13th through November 22nd. The foundation provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty.

The event is set to take place virtually on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 8PM/ET live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation on FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network (FBN) on Sunday November 29th.

