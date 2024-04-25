'Fox & Friends' celebrates 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day'

"Fox & Friends" celebrated "Bring Your Child to Work Day" on Thursday, with employees bringing their children on the set for the special occasion.

Dozens of kids joined co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Charlie Hurt, Brian Kilmeade and Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean to commemorate the special occasion.

"We're so excited to have so many members of our Fox family with us this morning," Earhardt said, as she introduced her daughter, Hayden.

"We've watched all of you grow up. Many of you, we knew when you were born."

Dean then asked every child to share their name, and Kilmeade asked several of the kids what they want to be when they grow up.

"A police officer," one boy told him.

Another child told Kilmeade he wanted a job that made him use his "brain."

"I want to be a basketball player," another kid told him.

"Look at this wingspan. Every rebound this guy's going to get," Kilmeade said in response.

Hayden, Earhardt's daughter, said she wanted to foster puppies.

"She loves animals," Earhardt said. "I'm going to have to save my money."