Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends

'Fox & Friends' celebrates 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day'

Dozens of kids of Fox employees joined 'Fox & Friends' to celebrate the special occasion

Bailee Hill By Bailee Hill Fox News
Published
close
'Fox & Friends' celebrates 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day' Video

'Fox & Friends' celebrates 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day'

Children, parents invited on the set to celebrate 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day.'

"Fox & Friends" celebrated "Bring Your Child to Work Day" on Thursday, with employees bringing their children on the set for the special occasion. 

Dozens of kids joined co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Charlie Hurt, Brian Kilmeade and Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean to commemorate the special occasion. 

"We're so excited to have so many members of our Fox family with us this morning," Earhardt said, as she introduced her daughter, Hayden.

"We've watched all of you grow up. Many of you, we knew when you were born."

FOOD NETWORK STAR GUY FIERI WON'T GIVE HIS KIDS A FREE RIDE: ‘I’VE TOLD THEM THE SAME THING MY DAD TOLD ME’

Dean then asked every child to share their name, and Kilmeade asked several of the kids what they want to be when they grow up.

"A police officer," one boy told him. 

'Bring Your Kids to Work Day'

One boy told 'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. ('Fox & Friends' screengrab)

Another child told Kilmeade he wanted a job that made him use his "brain."

"I want to be a basketball player," another kid told him. 

"Look at this wingspan. Every rebound this guy's going to get," Kilmeade said in response. 

Hayden, Earhardt's daughter, said she wanted to foster puppies. 

"She loves animals," Earhardt said. "I'm going to have to save my money."

'Bring Your Kids to Work Day'

'Fox & Friends' co-host Ainsley Earhardt's daughter, Hayden, told the crew she wants to foster puppies when she grows up.  ('Fox & Friends' screengrab)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 