FOX Corporation launches donation drive for American Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts

FOX News viewers can help provide safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid

Brian Flood
Published
FOX Corporation announces donation to Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts Video

FOX Corporation announces donation to Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich provides insight on the charitable giving on 'The Five.'

FOX Corporation has launched a donation drive for relief efforts by the American Red Cross following Hurricane Idalia, the company announced on Friday. 

FOX Corporation made a donation to the Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts and continues to be an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner. The program enables the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery. 

FOX News viewers will be able to donate directly to relief efforts through FOX Forward Red Cross by clicking here or scanning the QR Code below.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO RED CROSS HURRICANE IDALIA RELIEF EFFORTS

Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of over 125 mph and a storm surge predicted to reach as high as 15 feet in some areas. 

Pasco County Sheriff's officer drives through a flooded street after Hurricane Idalia in Hudson, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2023. (GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ducks float in the flooded water near the Steinhatchee Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla., on Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

DESANTIS PRAISES HURRICANE RESPONSE, ‘CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ FOR LESS DEVASTATION THAN 2022’S IAN 

Idalia’s force was felt long after it made landfall, remaining a hurricane as it moved into northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, dropping 8 to 10 inches of rain across much of the region before exiting back into the Atlantic. 

Due to this, the Red Cross is carefully working across state and county lines to ensure no community impacted is missed.  

Responders are driving across large swaths of geography and working with local community leaders to identify portions of their community that are most vulnerable. Tornadoes, flash flooding, water surge and hurricane force winds have impacted more than 30 counties across four states.  

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA IMPACTS NORTH CAROLINA 

There is also a fear that many impacted residents are remaining in their homes, no matter the level of damage, out of fear of looting.  

The QR code will also appear on-screen throughout FOX News' coverage of the hurricane for viewers to scan and then be directed to FOX Forward Red Cross.

In August, FOX Corporation launched a similar donation drive for relief efforts following the deadly Hawaiian wildfires. 

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 