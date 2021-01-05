Fox News viewers can win $10K with FOX Bet Super 6 Georgia Senate runoff game

The FOX Bet Super 6 is shifting to politics for Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff elections.

By downloading the FOX Bet Super 6 app, you can play the Georgia Senate Runoffs game for a chance to win $10,000. Pick from six possible outcomes, then watch Fox News' comprehensive election coverage to see how it all unfolds.

The app is free to download, and the game is free to play.

SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER WINS BIG IN FOX BET SUPER 6

Fox Bet Super 6 has given away more than $1.4 million since it launched in September 2019, primarily to winners of its weekly NFL contest on "FOX NFL Sunday."

Election Day voting in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff kicked off Tuesday morning, with voters in the state set to decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

At least 3 million people have already cast early votes in the Georgia runoff elections, in what has been a two-month sprint.

Both Georgia Senate seats – and control of the chamber – will be up for grabs today as Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler aim to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Polls in Georgia opened at 7 a.m. ET today and will remain open through 7 p.m. The runoff elections have gripped national attention and were necessary after no candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.