Former WWE star and congressional candidate wants to work with President Trump

A former WWE star who is jumping into the political arena in a bid to pin down a House seat currently held by a Democrat vowed to tag-team with President Trump to “knock some sense into Washington, D.C.,” in a Thursday morning appearance on Fox News.

“Honestly, I don’t know what Congress is like so I’m not there yet, but when I do get to Congress, I look forward to it. I can’t wait to work with our great president,” Daniel Rodmier told “Fox & Friends.”

Rodimer is gunning for Nevada's 3rd District seat, held by Susie Lee since her victory in last year's election.

“She voted 98 percent with AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] so I mean she’s pretty far left and even the Democrats are not big fans over it,” Rodimer said.

Rodimer said wrestling got him in shape for politics,

“When I was in the WWE, I wasn’t the best wrestler, but I was great on the microphone and Vince McMahon would tell me, 'Go out there and do a two-minute promo on an eight-minute match,' and I would go out there and do an eight-minute promo and a two-minute match.”

“That’s what I’m good at. I’m good at bringing people together,” he said.

He added: “My thing is results. I want results, not resistance and I think that’s what Nevada wants and that’s what America wants.”

Rodimer attended law school at Ave Maria University, which he described as “one of the most conservative law schools in the nation.”

Rodimer expressed interest in using a panic button in classrooms in case of a crisis. He’s also on a school safety advisory committee.

"Children are my No. 1 priority," he said. "I've got five kids myself and I’m worried about the future for them."

Rodimer also said he backs tax cuts for small businesses as well as the middle class.