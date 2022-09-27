Former White House chief of staff blasts Biden over touting economy ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus called out the Biden administration over its priorities on Tuesday's "Hannity" and claimed that the results of the president's policies are 'purely intentional' ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

REINCE PRIEBUS: While Biden is debating whether the Braves name needs to be changed, 74% of the American people out there say that the economy is the number one issue, followed by gas, followed by public safety, followed by inflation. And what you laid out is exactly what the problem is that the American people see, which is Joe Biden and their administration, this conduct, this result of their conduct is purely intentional. All you have to do is go back to look at day one. I challenge everyone to go back and look at the first week of Joe Biden's presidency and go look at his executive orders. What did he do? He halted the wall. He halted Keystone. He rejoined the Paris Accord. He paused the student loan repayment program. All of these things were intentional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

And by the way, they think that the economy is doing great. If you look at what Joe Biden said lately, he said in June that we have got the fastest growing economy in the world. Then in September, when the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, the inflationary rate went to the highest levels in 40 years on same day. And then last week, you saw on 60 Minutes when he was confronted about this horrible economy and the Consumer Price Index, he argued that it wasn't a big deal, just went up an inch. So the story is that they intentionally took the steps to create the economy we're in, but Joe Biden thinks that actually we're doing pretty well. But the American people know different because they're looking at their bank accounts and they're looking at their 401k's and it's not adding up, and they know it.

DESANTIS TRASHES PRESIDENT ON ECONOMY: ‘RULE OF THUMB’ IS ‘STUDY WHAT BIDEN’S DOING AND THEN DO THE OPPOSITE'

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: