Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan

Trevor Reed reacts to the proposed prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner and executive Paul Whelan

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Retired Marine Trevor Reed describes being held in Russian prison Video

Retired Marine Trevor Reed describes being held in Russian prison

Trevor Reed, a retired Marine who was freed from Russia in April after his initial arrest in 2019, weighs in on the U.S.'s proposed prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and executive Paul Whelan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. 

Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was released in April as part of a prisoner swap. 

The administration proposed another prisoner swap to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and executive Paul Whelan.

"There’s over 65 Americans who are wrongfully detained around the world," Reed said on "America’s Newsroom" Monday.

‘PUTIN’S PLAYBOOK' AUTHOR: PRISONER SWAP WOULD INCENTIVIZE RUSSIA TO TRADE FOR HIGHER VALUE TARGETS

Former US Marine Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap Video

While Reed said he is grateful for the administration’s efforts to free Griner and Whelan, he hopes they continue working to free the dozens of other Americans as well.

Reed described the "terrible" conditions of the Russian prison to host Bill Hemmer, saying he was malnourished and returned to America weighing only 130 pounds due to the "extremely poor quality" of food.

"And the forced labor camp, I refused to work," he said. "So I was being punished by being put in solitary confinement that consists of basically just a concrete room. I slept on the floor for most of my time there."

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

Reed explained that he asked family members not to relay any information about a possible release while he was in prison.

"I didn't want the Russian government to be able to take that from me. So to me, I wanted to kind of have this wall up and protect myself from any type of potential pain or disappointment," he said.

The Biden administration reportedly proposed releasing convicted arms dealer and "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Whelan’s freedom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I believe in this case that it's worth it," Reed said, expressing support for the exchange. 

"That trade is probably to the benefit of the United States more than it is to Russia."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.