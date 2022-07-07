Former Trump commerce secretary sounds alarm on US economy: 'Very perilous state'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is taking heat over recent remarks shifting blame for high gas prices yet again, this time to congressional Republicans who he alleges are obstructing his efforts to temporarily halt the federal gas tax.

Former Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross weighed in on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to lament the "very, very perilous" state of the economy and lambast the president's lack of effort to resolve pressing issues, including runaway inflation.

"The only specific he gave [for helping cut costs] was cutting back, temporarily, the federal tax. That doesn't amount to anything. That's few very percentage points," he said.

"The guy who can't fill up his whole tank can't be fibbed to because he knows he's out of money," he added.

Ross argued there is a "real reason" the average American's savings have plummeted by an average of $9,000 under current leadership, casting blame on Biden's economy yet again and claiming Americans are dipping into their own financial reserves to make ends meet.

"President Biden can talk about all the things he wants … but an empty pocket tells the truth," said Ross.

Ross also pushed back against Biden's claims that Americans are thriving and shared his dismal predictions for the rough road ahead economically, including stagflation and an imminent recession.

"This whole administration is only focused on its agenda, the clean agenda, the woke things, all that. That's what their whole focus is. And they never do think through what are the other consequences of it. That's what's wrong with the policy," he told host Carley Shimkus.

His criticisms come after President Biden claimed he is "fighting like hell" to lower gas prices for Americans at an appearance in Cleveland on Wednesday.