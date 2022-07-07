Expand / Collapse search
Former Trump commerce secretary sounds alarm on US economy: 'Very perilous state'

Wilbur Ross tells 'Fox & Friends First' Biden can't fool Americans who have empty pockets

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
President Joe Biden is taking heat over recent remarks shifting blame for high gas prices yet again, this time to congressional Republicans who he alleges are obstructing his efforts to temporarily halt the federal gas tax.

Former Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross weighed in on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to lament the "very, very perilous" state of the economy and lambast the president's lack of effort to resolve pressing issues, including runaway inflation.

"The only specific he gave [for helping cut costs] was cutting back, temporarily, the federal tax. That doesn't amount to anything. That's few very percentage points," he said.

DEMOCRATS TO MAKE ABORTION RULING CENTRAL TO 2022 MIDTERMS, REPUBLICANS INSIST VOTERS MORE FOCUSED ON ECONOMY

Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his confirmation before the Senate Commerce Committee. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)

"The guy who can't fill up his whole tank can't be fibbed to because he knows he's out of money," he added.

Ross argued there is a "real reason" the average American's savings have plummeted by an average of $9,000 under current leadership, casting blame on Biden's economy yet again and claiming Americans are dipping into their own financial reserves to make ends meet.

BIDEN TOP ECONOMIC ADVISER DODGES RECESSION QUESTIONS, CLAIMS US ECONOMY MERELY IN ‘PERIOD OF TRANSITION’

"President Biden can talk about all the things he wants … but an empty pocket tells the truth," said Ross.

Biden admin is 'running out of people to blame' amid inflation, surging gas prices: Asman Video

Ross also pushed back against Biden's claims that Americans are thriving and shared his dismal predictions for the rough road ahead economically, including stagflation and an imminent recession

"This whole administration is only focused on its agenda, the clean agenda, the woke things, all that. That's what their whole focus is. And they never do think through what are the other consequences of it. That's what's wrong with the policy," he told host Carley Shimkus.

His criticisms come after President Biden claimed he is "fighting like hell" to lower gas prices for Americans at an appearance in Cleveland on Wednesday. 

