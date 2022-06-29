Former Trump aide says the only midterm talking point for Democrats is the 'circus show' January 6 Committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller ripped Democrats for focusing on the January 6 Committee on "The Ingraham Angle" instead of issues plaguing everyday Americans.

STEPHEN MILLER: They are energizing women to run as fast and as far as they can from the Democratic Party and into the arms of Republican candidates. You saw history being made when Congresswoman Flores won in the 84% Democrat Latino district and won convincingly in the special election. The first Mexican-born congresswoman in the United States of America. All the Democrats have to offer is this circus show of conspiracy theories and witch hunts on January 6 and now this new immediately debunked James Bond fantasy and this crazy story about trying to commandeer a vehicle.

MIDTERMS BECOME URGENT PRIORITY FOR BIDEN, PELOSI AFTER SCOTUS ABORTION RULING

This was debunked within 30 minutes of it being told. Then of course they have the single issue of late-term abortion-on-demand through the ninth month. So we're saying we want to create more jobs. We want to create more opportunity. We want to create safety. We want to secure the border. We want to lower inflation and all they are saying is we've got January 6 and abortion clinics. That's it.

