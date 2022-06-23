Jan. 6 committee: Thursday hearing will focus on Trump pressuring DOJ over 2020 election

Cheney, Thompson, Kinzinger, warn of consequences if Trump's DOJ pressure campaign succeeded

Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., lauded former Department of Justice officials who stood up to efforts by former President Donald Trump to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen, and warned of the consequences if they didn't.

"Together, these public servants resisted Mr. Trump's effort to misuse the Justice Department as part of his plan to hold on to power," Thompson said at an opening statement of the committee's hearing Thursdsay. "He wanted the Justice Department to help legitimize his lies, to basically call the election corrupt, to appoint a special counsel to investigate allege election fraud, to send a letter to six state legislatures urging them to consider altering the election results."

Thompson added: "When these and other efforts failed, Donald Trump sought to replace Mr. Rosen, the acting attorney general, with a lawyer who he believed would inappropriately put the full weight of the Justice Department behind the effort to overturn the election."

Cheney said the witnesses, who will include former Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen, specifically thwarted efforts by Trump allies in the Justice Department to help Trump stay in power.

"A key focus of our hearing today will be a draft letter that our witnesses here today refused to sign. This letter was written by Mr. Jeff Clark with another Department of Justice lawyer, Ken Klukowski," Cheney said. "And the letter was to be sent to the leadership of the Georgia state legislature. Other versions of the letter were intended for other states."

"Had this letter been released on official Department of Justice letterhead, it would have falsely informed all Americans, including those who might be inclined to come to Washington on January 6th, that president Trump's election fraud allegations were likely very real," she added.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., in his opening statement, argued Trump wanted to "lend its credibility to the conspiracy."