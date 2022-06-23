Jan. 6 committee: Thursday hearing will focus on Trump pressuring DOJ over 2020 election
The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to hold its fifth public hearing Tuesday. The hearing will focus on former President Trump allegedly pressuring the U.S. Department of Justice to say there was fraud in the 2020 election. The hearing will be led by Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a deposition with the Jan. 6 Committee that if he did not preempt Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020, President Biden might have never taken office.
In video played by Committee Ranking Member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., at a hearing Thursday, Barr answered a question about why he took the unusual step of proactively investigating election fraud.
"I think the fact that I put myself in the position that I could say that we had looked at this and didn't think that was fraud was really important to moving things forward," Barr said.
"I sort of shudder to think what the situation would have been if if the position of the department was we're not even looking at this until after Biden's in office," he added. " I'm not sure we would have had a transition at all."
Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., lauded former Department of Justice officials who stood up to efforts by former President Donald Trump to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen, and warned of the consequences if they didn't.
"Together, these public servants resisted Mr. Trump's effort to misuse the Justice Department as part of his plan to hold on to power," Thompson said at an opening statement of the committee's hearing Thursdsay. "He wanted the Justice Department to help legitimize his lies, to basically call the election corrupt, to appoint a special counsel to investigate allege election fraud, to send a letter to six state legislatures urging them to consider altering the election results."
Thompson added: "When these and other efforts failed, Donald Trump sought to replace Mr. Rosen, the acting attorney general, with a lawyer who he believed would inappropriately put the full weight of the Justice Department behind the effort to overturn the election."
Cheney said the witnesses, who will include former Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen, specifically thwarted efforts by Trump allies in the Justice Department to help Trump stay in power.
"A key focus of our hearing today will be a draft letter that our witnesses here today refused to sign. This letter was written by Mr. Jeff Clark with another Department of Justice lawyer, Ken Klukowski," Cheney said. "And the letter was to be sent to the leadership of the Georgia state legislature. Other versions of the letter were intended for other states."
"Had this letter been released on official Department of Justice letterhead, it would have falsely informed all Americans, including those who might be inclined to come to Washington on January 6th, that president Trump's election fraud allegations were likely very real," she added.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., in his opening statement, argued Trump wanted to "lend its credibility to the conspiracy."
The Jan. 6 Committee Thursday met for its fifth hearing in two weeks, as lawmakers aim to show former President Donald Trump and his allies are responsible for the attack on the Capitol.
Thursday's hearing will feature witnesses including former Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel.
Yesterday, authorities searched the home of former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, a name that will pop up during the Jan. 6 Committee hearing Thursday.
An official with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. confirms there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Clark’s Lorton, Virginia, residence but would not say more.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. has no comment regarding the nature of that activity or any particular individuals.
Members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol are likely to receive security details as reported threats against them have increased this week.
The committee has held four hearings detailing former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and how that effort contributed to the attack on the Capitol. Several of the committee's seven members have received personalized death threats amid the public hearings.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said he discovered a letter addressed to his wife that threatened to murder Kinzinger, his wife and their months-old baby this weekend.
"It's always a concern for people ... For some members, it's a relatively new experience. For other members, it's an old experience," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-M.D., who serves on the committee said Wednesday. "So we have a spectrum on the committee, but we are all committed to making sure that everybody involved in this process is secure."
The Jan. 6 Select Committee's fifth public hearing will focus on former President Donald Trump's efforts to use the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election results.
"On Thursday, we hear about another part of that scheme. [Trump's] attempt to corrupt the country's top law enforcement body, the Justice Department, to support his attempt to overturn the election," Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said at the conclusion of Tuesday's committee hearing.
The hearing is expected to feature one panel of witnesses, all former Trump DOJ officials — former Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel.
Thursday's hearing is the last expected in June, a select committee aide told Fox News.
"The Select Committee continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of Jan. 6 and its causes. Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon," the aide said.
The committee focused earlier this week on Trump's pressure campaign on state officials, including threats and harassment, in an attempt to force them to overturn President Joe Biden's lawful win in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election.
Thursday's hearing will focus on former President Donald Trump allegedly pressuring the U.S. Department of Justice to file lawsuits for or with the Trump campaign over the 2020 election results, which he sought to overturn and how the DOJ resisted the former president trying to get a special counsel appointed on the matter.
Trump also talked in a Jan. 3, 2021 Oval Office meeting about replacing then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen - who replaced Bill Barr when he resigned in December 2020 - with Jeffrey Clark, who he thought would come to a conclusion more favorable to the Trump campaign on the election results, the panel said.
The hearing is expected to be shorter than previous ones and will be led by Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
Witnesses for Thursday's hearing will include former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel, former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel.
The hearing is expected to continue its focus on former President Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
Rosen became acting attorney general after Bill Barr resigned in December 2020 and served until President Biden took office.
The Jan. 6 committee said this week it plans to delay two more scheduled hearings this month following Thursday's until July, citing new evidence.
Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the panel ay add hearings depending on the amount of new evidence they receive.
Thursday will be the committee's fifth public hearing, which has focused this week on former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The new evidence reportedly includes footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder who interviewed the Trump family, National Archives documents and tips received during the preceding hearings.
