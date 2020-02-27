Former Governor Hodges says Joe Biden will win 'soundly' in South Carolina

Former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges said that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is headed for victory Saturday in the Palmetto State, based on strong support from moderates, African-Americans and Hispanics.

“I think he will win soundly on Saturday,” Hodges told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday.

Hodges, who has endorsed the former vice president, was a Democratic governor of South Carolina from 1999-2003.

Hodges' comments came after House Majority Whip James Clyburn endorsed Biden on Wednesday for the Democratic nomination for president, giving a boost to the former vice president, who is banking on the strong support of black voters to propel him to victory in South Carolina's primary.

Clyburn, a prominent South Carolina Democratic legislator and leader in the African-American community, made the announcement during a press conference in which he touted Biden’s record and their relationship.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden. South Carolinians should be voting for Joe Biden,” Clyburn said. “I know who he is, I know what he is. I know where this country is. We are at an inflection point.”

Hodges said that the Democratic electorate is more “reflective” in the upcoming primary states, agreeing that Biden must win the state after previous losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

"South Carolina has been a pretty good indicator, particularly, of how African-American voters will vote in the subsequent states. I think that’s where things are strong for Biden," he said.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average for the South Carolina primary, Biden is leading the field with 30.3 percent of the vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the virtual front-runner, is trailing the former vice president with 22.3 percent of the vote.

