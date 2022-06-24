Former Rep Tulsi Gabbard reveals some Democrats' 'dangerous mindset,' compares it to dictators'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard showed the "dangerous" ways in which some Democrats think Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TULSI GABBARD: We need to stay within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law. I think the thing that I frankly have heard from some Democrats is an even more dangerous thing than that fear that you're talking about, which is they feel like that they need to do whatever they need to do in order to save America. And that is a dangerous mindset to have.

You look throughout history, just about every single dictator who does whatever they feel they need to do, they feel like their cause is just, and so when we have people in positions of power — yes, in government, but in other sectors of our society as well, who feel like they need to do all they can to save the country, to save the people, and yet they are defying our Constitution and undermining our democracy and ruining our country in the process. This is what we need to protect ourselves and our country and our future from.

