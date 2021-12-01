Former Planned Parenthood director drags Supreme Court liberals for ‘idiotic’ comments during abortion hearing

Supreme Court justices on the left made questionable comments during Wednesday’s abortion hearing, former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson revealed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We saw some really interesting and, quite honestly, idiotic comments coming from a couple of the liberal justices on the bench today," she said. "[Justice] Sotomayor actually saying that in the past 50 years we haven’t seen any advancement of medicine in maternal and fetal medicine… These are the same people who want us to follow the science."

Johnson stressed that Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health has the potential to "completely gut" cases like Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey which would turn abortion law back over to the states. 24 of those states would most likely then deem abortion illegal due to trigger bans, she said.

SOTOMAYOR COMPARES FETUS TO BRAIN DEAD PERSON, SAYS FETAL MOVEMENT DOESN'T PROVE CONSCIOUSNESS

"This could have huge implications across our nation," she said.

The ex-Planned Parenthood director detailed that Justice Neil Gorsuch made it "very clear" that the Supreme Court is not banning abortion under this hearing but power would be returned to the states.

Justice Sotomayor compared a fetus to a brain-dead person during oral arguments, saying that fetal movement does not prove consciousness. She also argued that the idea of a fetus being a human life is a "religious view."

BIDEN REACTS TO SUPREME COURT ABORTION CASE, SAYS HE STILL SUPPORTS ROE V. WADE

"The literature is filled with episodes of people who are completely and utterly brain dead responding to stimuli," Sotomayor said. "There's about 40 percent of dead people who, if you touch their feet, the foot will recoil. There are spontaneous acts by dead brain people. So I don't think that a response to -- by a fetus necessarily proves that there's a sensation of pain or that there's consciousness."

President Biden reacted to the case with his support for Roe v. Wade, calling it a "rational position to take" during a press conference regarding the U.S. economy and inflation Wednesday.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.